Fuel price, electricity tariff’s increment’ll worsen hardship –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government, as callous and cruel. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demand an immediate reversal of the prices to avert a national crisis.

The opposition party noted that the increase would result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship being faced by Nigerians under APC government in the last five years. “Our party asserts that by increasing the price of fuel from the N87 per litre it sold under the PDP to an excruciating N151, while at the same time allowing the hike in electricity tariff from N30.23 per kwh to over N66, the APC has left no one in doubt that its agenda is to inflict pain and hardship on Nigerians to satisfy their selfish interests,” PDP said. It noted that the increase in the price came barely a week after the APC lent support for fuel price hike, and at the same time, attempted “to rationalise the excruciating hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Buhari administration.”

“It is distressing that the APC administration increased the cost of essential commodities at the time the leadership of other countries are offering palliatives to their citizens to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is instructive to add that our nation is doomed under the APC watch. “We know that the APC is an unfeeling party, but it is indeed shocking that it could go to the extent of approving such a hike at this trying time, when many Nigerians are struggling to afford staple foods and other necessities of life.

“Our party challenges the APC and the Buhari administration to publish the parameters with which it arrived at the increase of fuel price to N151 per litre, given that with the prevailing values in the international market, the appropriate price template for domestic pump price in Nigeria ought not to be above N100 per litre.”

