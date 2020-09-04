Fuel price hike: FG killing Nigerians ‘systematically’ –TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has condemned the increase in price of fuel and electricity tariff. TUC, in a statement titled ‘Killing the dead’, said the government and its agencies had resorted to doing the opposite of what they were set up to do, saying instead of providing welfare, they are killing the people systematically.

The congress, in a statement issued yesterday by the President and Secretary General of TUC, Comrade Quadri A. Olaleye, and Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, respectively, said it had, for the umpteenth time, complained about the gradual and steady annihilation of Nigeria in the light of government action. But the Federal Government stated that it is no longer fixing the pump price of petroleum products in the country. The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) had, on Wednesday, announced a new ex-depot price of N151.56k for petrol. Ex-depot price is the price marketers buy products from depot owners.

An increase or decrease in ex-depot price has effect on the pump price of petrol. According to the congress, “Increasing petroleum prices, electricity bills, etc. at a time people are losing jobs, businesses are not moving in the light of COVID-19, is to say the least wicked. This takes us to Central Bank of Nigeria’s role in Nigeria to stabilise the economy yet, it has continued to do things that distort the economy.

“Can we really blame the petroleum providers? The CBN used to sell dollars to the providers at official price. It is now the case that the providers are looking for dollars in the open market. It is only natural that they will want to make profit.” TUC, therefore, called on the government to direct CBN to provide dollars at official rate to importers of petroleum products. “We also call on the government to return the social services to its originally maintainable prices. “From all indications, it appears this government has lost touch with Nigerians. All the policies Nigerians have kicked against, they have implemented. They have developed a thick skin that our pleas and cries no longer mean anything to them. “No government has raped this country like the present one; ironically it has enjoyed our understanding the most.

They beat us and when we cry they send security operatives after us or force us to pay a fine of N5 million for “Hate speech”. Our patience has run out. “In droves Nigerians flee the shores of this country. Just two days we protested the hike in electricity tariff and sadly yesterday they slammed us with fuel hike, at a time countries like Ghana, Canada, are giving out palliatives to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic. It is difficult to cope in this circumstance. “Do we still wonder why unemployment and insecurity have increased? This is disgustingly shameful!

We urge government to listen to the voice of reason and reverse the price immediately. Stop pushing Nigerians to the wall. This is too daring. The Congress is calling a meeting of its organs to take decisions on this obnoxious move. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has reiterated that the Federal Government is no longer fixing the pump price of petroleum products in the country. Sylva made this known while briefing newsmen on the increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

“Government is no longer in the business of fixing prices for petroleum products, we have stepped back. “Our focus now is on protecting the interest of the consumers and making sure that marketers are not profiteering,” he said. Sylva said it was unfortunate that people were blaming government, noting that the deregulation of the sector was imperative for the economy. He said that it was also a consensus among stakeholders for such strong policy direction. According to him, the well-being of Nigeria remains paramount to government. “You all know that that President Muhammadu Buhari aligns with ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor. “Left for him, he will never allow increase in pump price; for this to happen, it means that it is an inevitable decision.

“COVID-19 took the price of crude oil to zero zone,” the minister said. Sylva said that government cannot fund subsidy, hence would not adopt that as an option, noting that current happenings were for the economic survival of the country. Sylva said that government had cut crude production from two million barrels to 1.412 million barrels per day. This, he said, was affecting revenue generation in the country. He said that it was unfortunate that the deregulation of the sector was politicised, urging Nigerians not to listen to any advocacy for subsidy payment. “Deregulation will definitely come with few pains, but survival of the country is paramount,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...