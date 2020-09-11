Fuel price hike: JAF, others to commence nationwide protests Sept 16

The Joint Action Front (JAF) yesterday urged Nigerians to brace up for mass actions to protest the latest hike in prices of fuel, electricity tariffs and Value Added Tax (VAT). The labour movement said it would commence a nationwide protest to reject the hike on Wednesday, September 16, and demand the immediate and unconditional reversal of the hike in petrol pump price from the N160 to the N86.50. Addresing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, JAF Secretary, Abiodun Aremu, said Nigerians should stand up and end the unjust system of capitalism and its failed policies. According to him, JAF was having continued engagement with labour partners, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Con-gress (TUC), for a joint programme of resistance to the latest hikes.

“We call on the Nigerian working people, the oppressed poor masses, students, traders, professionals, women, unemployed youth, farmers, artisans and faith based organisations to prepare to use mass actions to reject, resist and defeat the latest imposition of hardships by the deceptive and the anti-poor people regime. “We demand that government has a responsibility to make our refineries work and build new ones in order to ensure availability of petroleum products at cheaper and affordable prices to all.”

While insisting that government should respect Section 16 of the 1999 Constitution on economic objectives, JAF said Nigerians should raise the alternative banner of system change. JAF said the mass action was in alliance with scores of pro-people civil society organisations and some trade unions across the country.

