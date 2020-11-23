News

Fuel price hike: NLC, TUC stage walk out from meeting with FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Labour union representatives late on Sunday staged a walk-out from a meeting with the Federal Government, barely five minutes after it started.
According to the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, on the meeting’s agenda were the issues surrounding the hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariffs.
In his opening remarks before the closed-door session, Olaleye accused the Federal Government of dishonesty, playing to the gallery and painting the organised labour in a bad light before civil servants and the public.
Representing the Nigerian Labour Congress was its Deputy President, Najeem Yasin.
In attendance from the Federal Government were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva, Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba and the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

N/East elders to Buhari: Rejig national security architecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Our Reporter The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development on Monday for the umpteenth time, made a passionate call to President Muhammadu Buhari, to rejig the nation’s security architecture. According  to the elders, a restructuring of the security architecture cannot be successful with the retention of the current Service Chiefs. Consequently, the […]
News

Food poisoning: 7 members of same family die in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Tragedy struck in Benin, the Edo State capital, as seven members of a family were reportedly feared dead after eating food suspected to be laid with Poison. The incident took place at house 40, Otete Street, off Textile Mill Road, Ogida quarters, in Egor Local Government Area of the state. A visit to the victims’ […]
News

AfDB: Independent Panel clears Adesina of wrongdoing

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Lawrence Olaoye

  Buhari: Clearance, an endorsement of competence to lead   The coast is finally clear for President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, to seek re-election next month, as an independent review panel has backed an investigation by the multilateral lender’s ethics committee which cleared him of all allegations of wrongdoing.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: