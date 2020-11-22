Top Stories

Fuel price hike: NLC, TUC stage walk out from meeting with FG

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Labour union representatives on Sunday staged a walk-out from a meeting with the Federal Government, barely five minutes after it started.
According to the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, on the meeting’s agenda were the issues surrounding the hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariffs.
In his opening remarks before the closed-door session, Olaleye accused the Federal Government of dishonesty, playing to the gallery and painting the organised labour in a bad light before civil servants and the public.
Representing the Nigerian Labour Congress was its Deputy President, Najeem Yasin.
In attendance from the Federal Government were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva, Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba and the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha.

