Fuel price hike: PLAC urges NASS to pass PIB

The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly, to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in view of the full deregulation of the petroleum sector by the Federal Government and the attendant fuel price increase The Executive Director of the Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, made the call while answering questions from reporters after he met with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos, in Abuja.

He also urged the lawmakers to repeal and reenact the Electoral Act to guide against irregularities in the electoral process witnessed during the 2019 general elections and subsequent ones. Nwankwo said it was hiHe said: “The PIB is critical and it has been here for too long.

It is important that the National Assembly takes quick action on the PIB because there is so much going on in the petroleum sector. “The Federal Government said it has removed fuel subsidy, yet, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is so much involved in what should be private commercial activity.”

