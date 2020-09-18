Fuel price hike: PLAC urges NASS to pass PIB

The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has called on the National Assembly, to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in view of the full deregulation of the petroleum sector by the Federal Government and the attendant fuel price increase.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, made the call while answering questions from reporters after he met with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos in Abuja.

He also urged the lawmakers to repeal and re-enact the Electoral Act to guide against irregularities in the electoral process witnessed during the 2019 general elections and subsequent ones.

Nwankwo said that it was high time the PIB was passed to reflect the new regime of a fully deregulated petroleum sector in the country.

He said: “The PIB is critical and it has been here for too long. It is important that the National Assembly takes quick action on the PIB because there is so much going on in the petroleum sector.

“The Federal Government said it has removed fuel subsidy, yet, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is so much involved in what should be private commercial activity.

“So, the National Assembly needs to have the PIB dealt with immediately. For me, I would say within the year, the National Assembly should conclude business on the PIB.”

He further pointed out that the Electoral Act needed complete overhaul, following experiences from the 2019 general elections.

Nwankwo said: “Electoral reforms are critical as well. I think the National Assembly needs to conclude amendments to the Electoral Act. Indeed, not just amendment, we had advocated recently for the repeal and re-enactment of a new electoral law.

“There has been a lot of experience from the 2019 elections – from Kogi, Bayelsa and now Edo is happening this weekend. We think that with all of this knowledge and experience, the reforms of the Electoral Act needs to happen very quickly.”

On the on-going efforts by the National Assembly to review the Constitution, Nwankwo said: “There are conversations around what are called restructuring and it means so many things to so many people.

“So the conversation around Constitution review also is very important. I think that the National Assembly’s ad hoc Committees on Constitution review need to get into quick business and expedite action on the proposals for amendment.”

Earlier, the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Ojo, in his remarks, said that the management had made arrangement to create a forum of serving and former clerks for the purpose of consultation.

