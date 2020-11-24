Fuel price hike: We won’t embark on strike now –Labour

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday ruled out embarking on an immediate strike action over the recent increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) in the country.

Leaders of the two central labour unions had, on Sunday night, walked out on the Federal Government’s delegation during a meeting to resolve the contending issues surrounding the increases in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

Many Nigerians had expected that their action might be a prelude to a national strike, but the unions have said there was no strike option on the table. Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists at a joint press conference in Abuja, maintained that the walk out by the aggrieved union leaders was an expression of anger and a means to easing tensions and not an indication that it would no longer partake in the dialogue.

Ajaero stressed that labour could not on its own declare a strike action without engaging with its members and following due process.

“The issue of whether we are going on strike immediately or not, I don’t think we operate that way in the labour movement. We can’t come in here to announce a strike or the next strategy as if it’s just a one-man organisation. “Part of what we are doing in terms of engagement is to reach out and if every other means fails, strike is usually the next option for any union.

We don’t just at any slightest provocation start declaring strike, I think that is not what is on the table now, but there are certain disagreements which we are trying to address. “Walk out is not an industrial action, it is not go slow, it is not lock in.

Walk out is an expression of anger, it’s another means of easing tension instead of us to be on the same table and someone stands up to insult the other, walk out also means to reconvene at a later date when the issue that led to the walk out might have been addressed either privately or publicly. Walk out is not a strike and it’s not a strike motive,” he said.

Ajaero said that the botched September 28, 2020 nationwide strike was suspended following certain agreements between the Federal Government and organised labour.

According to him, government’s violation of the understanding reached at the said September 28 meeting was totally unacceptable.

“We say we can’t accept deregulation; that it is impulse driven and that the refineries must work before you go into this and then you go into price fixing. “Price fixing is not the same thing as deregulation. You can’t regulate in a deregulated market. If they have deregulated, the price of petrol in Sokoto will not be the same in Abuja, there will be deviation. So if they go into price fixing and call it deregulation, that is not acceptable to us.

“We had an agreement, we are still meeting and before we could do the next meeting, you increase pump price. The best thing for that discussion to go on in good faith was to return to the point where we were before we continue discussions,” he said.

