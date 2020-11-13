News

Fuel price increase wicked, unbearable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is unbearable and unacceptable, particularly given the prevailing excruciating economic crunch already foisted on Nigerians by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the increase will worsen the already suffocating economic situation in the country.
“Such hike will also be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians,” the statement added.
The party stated that the APC administration have no justification to increase the cost of fuel above N100 per liter when there are practical options to maintain affordable price given our production capacity and potentialities.
“It is evident that the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel under opaque and nebulous indices is a product of incompetence and large scale corruption being perpetrated by a few individuals in the Buhari administration, who are bent on fleecing Nigerians and holding our nation to ransom.
“Our party notes that the APC administration has failed to come clean on the parameters being used for the hike in prices vis-a-vis our production, export and accruing revenue,” the party said.
According to the PDP, the APC administration is not honest with Nigerians regarding the status and volume of oil production, sales and accruing revenue.
It accused the APC of failure to fix the nation’s refineries and end crude oil theft.
“This appears to provide answers to why the APC administration has failed to offer any explanation on huge fraud going on in the management of our nation’s oil resources including the alleged stealing over N9.6 trillion ($25 billion) by APC interests, as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo.
“It has also failed to publish details of its sleazy oil subsidy regime, including the involvement of APC interests in the claimed under-recovery for unnamed West African countries, running into trillions of naira, while Nigerians are made to bear the burden of high fuel costs.
“Such humongous fraud in the management of our oil resources is responsible for the high costs and unspeakable hardship being suffered by millions of Nigerians who can barely afford their meals and basic necessities of life,” PDP said.
It called on President Buhari to end the corruption and the stealing of the nation’s oil resource under his watch, recover the looted resources and immediately reverse this increase in price of fuel.

