News

Fuel price increment: Commuters stranded, groan as queues return to Oyo filling stations

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

 

 

Owing to fear of implementation of the proposed increment of price of a litre of petroleum to N230 nationwide, many filling stations in Oyo State Monday shut their gates to motorists while some that opened were collecting token from drivers before selling to them.

Some were even selling at the cost of N200 per litre contrary to the official price of N162 per litre.

Very long queues were noticeable at various filling stations, just as hundreds of commuters were seen stranded as a result of shortage of cab, taxi and commercial motorcycles plying major roads.

New Telegraph correspondent, who went round some major areas in Ibadan, discovered that the long queues disrupted the commercial activities of motorcyclists, commercial cabs and taxis in major areas.

Some of the areas visited by our correspondent included:  Olunloyo, Olorunsogo, Total Garden, Mokola, Ijokodo, Sango, Bodija, Agodi Gate, Iwo Road, Monatan, Eleyele and Ologuneru.

It was discovered that petroleum stations belonging to major marketers along the Ijokodo, Eleyele-Sango Road such as Total, Conoil and Oando were not dispensing petrol, while only Mobil located on Awolowo Road in Bodija which opened for business, experiencing a long queue.

Other petrol stations along the Agodi Gate/Iwo Road,  Ologuneru, Eleyele and Monatan were still experiencing long queues as of the time of filing this report.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps withdraw controversial Water Resources Bill

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Following the controversy trailing the National Water Resources Bill, 2020, the House of Representatives has voted for the withdrawal and regazetting of the proposed legislation. The resolution of the House was consequent upon the approval of a matter of privilege raised by Hon. Benjamin Bem Mzondu (PDP, Benue) at yesterday’s plenary. While raising the matter […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records six new deaths, 1,588 positive infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,588 new samples positive for the coronavirus across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for February 6, 2021. On Saturday, Lagos retained its top spot as the state with the highest number of daily […]
News

Oyo: Pastor arraigned for defiling 7-year-old girl

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has charged Mr. Francis Abayomi (58) to a Family Court for allegedly defiling a minor, Akinpelu Emmanuella (7) in Ibadan. According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the outfit, Abayomi allegedly committed the offence on November 25, 2020 at Kutamiti Street, off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica