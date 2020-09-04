News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday said it has commenced the mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as the hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.
The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit, had been activated to reach out to organised labour, civil society groups and religious bodies, to protest the increases. “This patriotic effort is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti-people policies of government, especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP human mobilisation unit will be announcing a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups,” the statement said. In addition to organised labour and professional bodies, CUPP said it was reaching out to individuals, opposition lawmakers and student groups to join in the planned protest.

