News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it has begun mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.
The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit has been activated to reach out to the organised labour, civil society groups and religious bodies, to protest the increases.
“This patriotic efforts is geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti-people’s polices especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.
“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups,” the statement said.
In addition to organised labour and professional bodies, CUPP said it is reaching out to individuals, opposition lawmakers and student groups to join in the planned protest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Feeling the heat of COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE

For workers in Delta State, these are difficult times. While the whole world battles the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, workers in the state are grappling with the revision of their salaries to the standard of the N18,000 minimum wage. That is in spite of the fact that the state government was among the first […]
News

We lost 2 personnel in attack by IPOB – DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…vows to identify, arrest killers An unprovoked attack by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has resulted in the death of two personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Emene, Enugu State. The fatal attack was carried out on the secret service’s patrol team, which was on lawful duty within the general […]
News Top Stories

Study: Nigeria to become World’s 9th largest economy in 2100

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A new study by the University of Washington, yesterday, projected Nigeria becoming world’s ninth largest economy by next century – 2100 – amid shrink population. Currently 28th largest global economy, Nigeria’s economy is predicted to witness negative GDP growth this year and gradually improve its ranking to 17th largest in 2050. The study by University […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: