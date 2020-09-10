Fuel pump, electricity tariff increase: Don’t take Atiku, PDP serious, APC tells Nigerians

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday called on Nigerians to disregard the comments by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the recent increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariffs.

The party accused the opposition party and its presidential candidate of speaking from both sides of the mouth as they had earlier supported deregulation of the petroleum sector. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said with the deregulation of the sector, government would have enough money for infrastructure and other projects. According to him, only patriots and honest Nigerians were making honest contributions and reactions about the deregulation of electricity and petroleum prices.

Condemning the PDP and Atiku on their criticisms on the increment, Nabena said: “Judging from the foregoing, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and comments attributed to them should not be taken seriously as they simply lack the decency required to guide Nigeria and Nigerians to the path of prosperity and progress. “The PDP and Atiku’s reaction to what has been adjudged an inevitability by many experts clearly depicts the height of hypocrisy demonstrated by them on many issues relating to the progress and wellbeing of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...