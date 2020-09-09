Fuel pump, electricity tariff increase: Don’t take Atiku, PDP serious, APC tells Nigerians

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians not to take the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar serious over their criticisms over the recent increase in the fuel pump price and electricity tariffs.

The party accused the opposition party and its Presidential candidate of speaking from two sides of their mouths as they had earlier supported deregulation of the petroleum sector.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said with the deregulation of the petroleum sector that government would be disposed with money to find infrastructures.

According to him, only patriots and honest Nigerians are making honest contributions and reactions about the deregulation of electricity and petrol prices.

Condemning the PDP and Atiku on their criticisms on the increment, Nabena said: “Judging from the foregoing, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and comments attributed to them should not be taken seriously as they simply lack the decency required to guide Nigeria and Nigerians to the path of prosperity and progress.

“The PDP and Atiku’s reaction to what has been adjudged an inevitability by many experts clearly depicts the height of hypocrisy demonstrated by them on many issues relating to the progress and wellbeing of Nigeria.

“Worrisome is the action of the PDP’s presidential flag bearer at the 2019 general elections. It’s rather unfortunate if truly, the comments reported by a section of the media, condemning the removal of petrol subsidy, is attributed to Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku’s comments clearly reveals his two-facedness and portrays him as man not only acutely lacking in integrity but one that should never be trusted. Atiku continues to justify the majority of the Nigerian people who rejected him at the polls. This stems majorly from the fact that he was part of the government that created the ‘corrupt petrol subsidy’ monster and also the chaos in the electricity sector.

“A further portrayal of Atiku’s hypocrisy was his pretentious promise to deregulate the downstream petroleum sector by privatizing the NNPC. Atiku made the sale of NNPC to his friends and the deregulation of both the PMS and the electricity sector the hallmark of his 2019 presidential election misadventure.

“Atiku argued at different forums in 2018 and early 2019 that NNPC and the power sector must be disbanded through privatization if they must be efficient.”

