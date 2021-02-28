News

Fuel pump price may drop to N100 – Presidential Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang has assured Nigerians that the presidency has taken drastic steps to crash the prices of petroleum products.

 

To do so, the Federal government, according to Enang, has concluded plans to host a National Conference on Artisanal and Modular Refining to integrate local refiners into the mainstream refining in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Correspondents’ Arena in Uyo at the weekend, Sen Ita Enang said the Federal Government has agreed to partner with those in the creeks on how to legalise their businesses towards refining with incountry capacities.

Slated for March 15-17, the National Conference, Enang explained, is in response to the amnesty extended to the Federal Government by the former illegal refiners.
“We need to agree with those in the creeks on how to legalise their business because of the danger the current practice is posing to the environment and the economy of the country.

 

“Therefore the Federal Government will March 15th-17th hold a National Conference on Artisanal and Modular Refining to integrate local refiners into the mainstream refining in Nigeria.

 

“It is more necessary to do incountry refining to avoid certain duties and charges connected with importation of petroleum products. with this step, it would be possible to have the products sold at less than N100 per liter, because other charges relating to clearing the cargo would have been dropped,” he said

