Fuel Queues: Reps urge NNPC to end scarcity

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as a sole importer to urgently ease off fuel queues in filling stations across the country. The lawmakers implored the relevant security agencies to fish out those oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that may be responsible for the fuel scarcity across the country. The House has also invited relevant regulatory authorities to appear before the leadership of the House of Representatives today at 2pm. These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Leke Abejide at yesterday’s plenary. Presenting the motion, Abejide noted that NNPCL is the only importer of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, in the country.

He said that the National Assembly has approved the money for the subsidy on the petroleum products so as to mitigate against unforeseen circumstances in the areas of shortages of the product. He recalled that: “For over three months there has been persistent scarcity of PMS in many parts of the country and the situation appears to be getting worse.

“Aware that there are uneven pump prices being dispensed by the filling stations across the country which fields speculations that the government may have begun to remove subsidies on petrol. “Also aware that there is the allegation of drop in petrol supply to marketers by private depots, which is creating a dangerous mindset in the country.” He expressed concern that the current fuel crisis across the country may worsen in the days ahead with the introduction of a N16.00 per litre charge. “Also concerned that another contributing factor to the scarcity of the product may be unconnected with the increased cost of hiring daughter vessels in the hike in litre charges which hitherto were paid in naira but now being charged in US dollars. “Further concerned that the scarcity is associated with saboteurs among some of the key stakeholders who deliberately manipulated the system. “Worried that due to the scarcity Nigerians are exposed to all sorts of hardships, which has resulted in a hike in transportation fares and high cost of some major food items.” The motion was unanimously adopted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...