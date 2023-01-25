News

Fuel Queues: Reps urge NNPC to end scarcity

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as a sole importer to urgently ease off fuel queues in filling stations across the country.

The lawmakers implored the relevant security agencies to fish out those oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that may be responsible for the fuel scarcity across the country.

The House has also invited relevant regulatory authorities to appear before the leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday at 2pm.

These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Leke Abejide at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Abejide noted that NNPCL is the only importer of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, in the country.

He said that the National Assembly has approved the money for the subsidy on the petroleum products so as to mitigate against unforeseen circumstances in the areas of shortages of the product.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom capable of resolving PDP crisis – Abba Moro

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The senator representing Benue South in the National Assembly, Abba Moro, has expressed the belief that Governor Samuel Ortom has the capacity to resolve the crisis within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ortom is one of the G-5 governors who said they are fighting for justice, fairness and equity in the […]
News

Islamiyya school abduction: We feel abandoned, losing patience, parents cry out

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Parents of the over 130 abducted pupils of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State, have expressed their disappointment over the delay in getting their children released following news that over eighty percent of them are very sick and could no longer walk. The worries and anxiety have mounted despite their efforts in raising some […]
News

MDAs shun invitation by Reps insurance committee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Many stakeholders in the insurance industry invited by the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial on Wednesday shunned the hearing for undisclosed reasons. The stakeholders were scheduled to appear at Room 1.41 of the New Building of the House of Representatives. After waiting fruitlessly for over an hour for the arrival of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica