Fuel Queues: Reps urge NNPC to end scarcity

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as a sole importer to urgently ease off fuel queues in filling stations across the country.

The lawmakers implored the relevant security agencies to fish out those oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that may be responsible for the fuel scarcity across the country.

The House has also invited relevant regulatory authorities to appear before the leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday at 2pm.

These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Leke Abejide at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Abejide noted that NNPCL is the only importer of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol, in the country.

He said that the National Assembly has approved the money for the subsidy on the petroleum products so as to mitigate against unforeseen circumstances in the areas of shortages of the product.

