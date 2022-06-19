 Fuel queues return in Lagos

Long queues of motorists and other customers returned to many petrol stations in Lagos on Sunday. The queues, which started building up on Saturday, increased on Sunday.

An investigation by New Telegraph showed that while there were some petrol stations that had no premium motor spirit (PMS) some others had the product but had many customers who were struggling to purchase it.

Some members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) had decried the challenges they encountered in purchasing and loading petroleum products.

The Zonal Chairman, IPMAN, South West Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen had on Thursday said he may direct his members across the zone to increase petrol price as well as the Automotive Gas Oil popularly called diesel should the appropriate Federal Government’s regulatory agency fail to address the continuous non-supply of the product of its members.

According to him, his members have for the past six months not been able to access supplies of the products from any of the six government- owned depots.

Also, the IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao had said its members can no longer sell petrol at the Federal Government regulated price of N165.

He had warned that the situation could worsen the long queues as a result of the fuel crisis in some cities in Nigeria.

He said that since they allegedly could no longer buy fuel from NNPC at the rate of N148.17 per litre, they are now being compelled to buy the product from depot owners at between N154 to N158 per litre.

