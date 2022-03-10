News

Fuel scarcity: 1.9bn litres in stock, 24hrs loading ongoing – NNPC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Milee Kyari, yesterday told the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that the corporation has 1.9 billion litres of fuel in stock. Speaking after the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a Presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, told journalists that the NNPC boss reported to the Council that the fuel available in reserve could last the nation for 32 days.

Akande said Kyari equally told the Council that the NNPC was loading the product for distribution across the country on 24 hours basis adding that they were working with the DSS, MOWAN, IPMAN to ensure that the situation improves significantly. Meanwhile, the Council has approved the immediate ban on foreigners buying farm produce directly from farmers across the country. Foreign merchants were now required to go through local licensed intermediaries to do business with the farmers in order to ensure that they are no longer cheated in their deals. Minister of Trade Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said he presented two memos on behalf of his ministry before FEC one of which was the promotion of agribusiness in Nigeria through right farm gate pricing and ban on foreigners and their representatives from purchasing agricultural commodities at the farm gates.

He said: “We finally got approval from FEC today for only licensed local buying agents who must be registered by the relevant national commodity associations, they are the ones who now will be able to buy goods directly from the farmers and sell to the foreigners. “This way, the farmers will no longer be cheated by these foreigners who just throw money at them and are able to buy their goods.” The minister also disclosed that he presented another memo to the Council for the approval of Trade Policy Action Plan with the theme ‘Unleasing Nigeria’s Development Potential through Trade and Investment’.

 

Our Reporters

