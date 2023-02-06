News Top Stories

Fuel Scarcity: 450.92m litres of petrol evacuated between Jan 28-Feb 3 –NNPCL

Posted on Author Success Nwoguand Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that a total of 450.92 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel were evacuated between Jan 28 to February 3 to different parts of the country. It further revealed that 64.42 million litres of PMS were evacuated on a daily basis within the week. It said that 89 of all evacuations took place at the top 32 loading depots with minimum evacuation of 5 million litres. It added that other loading depots evacuated 11 per cent of total volume.

These were contained in the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) weekly and daily dispatch report which was posted on NNPCL’s official Twitter account yesterday. According to the report, Pinnacle got the highest volume of 57.28 million litres; followed by Aiteo which received 28.29 million litres, and MRS Limited that had 24.54 million litres.

The data of the highest load out depot (million litres) also showed the following: Masters 22.66, NIPCO 22.45, Bluefin, 20.08, Bond global 16.12, TI plc., 15.49: Rainoil 14.42; Total-OVH JV 14.19; Sharon Koko 10.98; Danmadna Pet 9.92; Conoil Lag 9.54; Shema Pet 9.31; Shafa Energy 8.92; Prudent 8.32; A.A. Rano 8.24; Evergreen 8.03; TSL 7.70; WABECO 7.60; HOGL, 7.28; Wosbab7.13; TotalApapa7.03; Cybernetics 6.93; Bono 6.78; Parker Oil 6.57; Bovas Bulk 6.55; Bovas 6.52; Sobaz Nig Ltd 6.47, T-Time 5.50; PPMC Warri 5.32 and Emadeb 5.25. According to the data, other loads out depots (million litres) are: Salbas, 4.71; Mao, 4.62; Stallionaire, 4.54; Aipec Ibafon, 4.43; Ammasco, 3.83; Matrix, 3.53; Ever oil, 3.38; PPMCCalabar, 2.81; Gulf Treasures, 2.64; Specialty, 2.24; Fynefield, 1.56; Techno, 1.41; Alkane, 1.36; A.Y.M Shafa, 1.33; Swift, 1.06; Ascon, 0.98; First Royal, 0.89; Mainland, 0.76; MRS Plc., 0.75; Zamson Global, 0.73; Chipet 0.69; Ranoil Lagos, 0.31; Pinnacle, 0.27; Stockgap, 0.23; Fatgbems, 0.20; Jezco, 0.18; Northwest, 0.07; Asharami Synergy, 0.05 and Nepal 0.02 The report showed that the following dispatches in trucks were made to the following states: Lagos, 1,251; FCT, 847; Oyo, 372; Ogun, 311; Kano, 268; Delta, 284; Adamawa, 246; Kwara, 286; Bauchi, 212; Niger, 213; Katsina, 209; Kaduna, 175; Kebbi, 168; Kogi, 156; Edo, 159; Anambra, 131; Nasarawa, 146; Ondo, 140; Yobe, 115; Plateau, 140; Gombe, 115; Sokoto, 97; Tara ba, 101; Osun, 108; Benue, 102; Akwa Ibom, 84; Imo, 73; Rivers, 82; Borno, 75; Cross River, 74; Abia, 62; Zamfara, 67; Jigawa, 65; Enugu, 64; Ekiti, 61; Bayelsa, 31 and Ebonyi 22. Since October the nation has been facing severe scarcity of PMS resulting in long queues at filling stations while many motorists are buying the product way above the official price of N169.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Worsening Insecurity: NASS demands state of emergency, summons NSA, security chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu David

The worsening insecurity across the country dominated proceedings at the two chambers of the National Assembly yesterday, as the House of Representatives charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector while the Senate resolved to meet with the President to review the mounting security challenges and fashion out […]
News

Osun owing us N145bn, say Pensioners

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the South West has claimed that Osun State is owning retirees N145 billion. Spokesman for the group Olusegun Abatan stated this at a press conference in Ibadan yesterday. Abatan said: “Of all the six South West states, it is only Lagos State that does not owe their pensioners […]
News

1,638 Kwarans enrolled into social works scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ilorin No fewer than 1,638 people in Kwara State have been enrolled into one year voluntary Social Works scheme, an initiative of the World Bank and Kwara State government to mitigate the effects of COVID- 19 pandemic among the less privileged in the state.   Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica