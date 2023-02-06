Fuel Scarcity: 450.92m litres of petrol evacuated between Jan 28-Feb 3 –NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that a total of 450.92 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel were evacuated between Jan 28 to February 3 to different parts of the country. It further revealed that 64.42 million litres of PMS were evacuated on a daily basis within the week. It said that 89 of all evacuations took place at the top 32 loading depots with minimum evacuation of 5 million litres. It added that other loading depots evacuated 11 per cent of total volume.

These were contained in the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) weekly and daily dispatch report which was posted on NNPCL’s official Twitter account yesterday. According to the report, Pinnacle got the highest volume of 57.28 million litres; followed by Aiteo which received 28.29 million litres, and MRS Limited that had 24.54 million litres.

The data of the highest load out depot (million litres) also showed the following: Masters 22.66, NIPCO 22.45, Bluefin, 20.08, Bond global 16.12, TI plc., 15.49: Rainoil 14.42; Total-OVH JV 14.19; Sharon Koko 10.98; Danmadna Pet 9.92; Conoil Lag 9.54; Shema Pet 9.31; Shafa Energy 8.92; Prudent 8.32; A.A. Rano 8.24; Evergreen 8.03; TSL 7.70; WABECO 7.60; HOGL, 7.28; Wosbab7.13; TotalApapa7.03; Cybernetics 6.93; Bono 6.78; Parker Oil 6.57; Bovas Bulk 6.55; Bovas 6.52; Sobaz Nig Ltd 6.47, T-Time 5.50; PPMC Warri 5.32 and Emadeb 5.25. According to the data, other loads out depots (million litres) are: Salbas, 4.71; Mao, 4.62; Stallionaire, 4.54; Aipec Ibafon, 4.43; Ammasco, 3.83; Matrix, 3.53; Ever oil, 3.38; PPMCCalabar, 2.81; Gulf Treasures, 2.64; Specialty, 2.24; Fynefield, 1.56; Techno, 1.41; Alkane, 1.36; A.Y.M Shafa, 1.33; Swift, 1.06; Ascon, 0.98; First Royal, 0.89; Mainland, 0.76; MRS Plc., 0.75; Zamson Global, 0.73; Chipet 0.69; Ranoil Lagos, 0.31; Pinnacle, 0.27; Stockgap, 0.23; Fatgbems, 0.20; Jezco, 0.18; Northwest, 0.07; Asharami Synergy, 0.05 and Nepal 0.02 The report showed that the following dispatches in trucks were made to the following states: Lagos, 1,251; FCT, 847; Oyo, 372; Ogun, 311; Kano, 268; Delta, 284; Adamawa, 246; Kwara, 286; Bauchi, 212; Niger, 213; Katsina, 209; Kaduna, 175; Kebbi, 168; Kogi, 156; Edo, 159; Anambra, 131; Nasarawa, 146; Ondo, 140; Yobe, 115; Plateau, 140; Gombe, 115; Sokoto, 97; Tara ba, 101; Osun, 108; Benue, 102; Akwa Ibom, 84; Imo, 73; Rivers, 82; Borno, 75; Cross River, 74; Abia, 62; Zamfara, 67; Jigawa, 65; Enugu, 64; Ekiti, 61; Bayelsa, 31 and Ebonyi 22. Since October the nation has been facing severe scarcity of PMS resulting in long queues at filling stations while many motorists are buying the product way above the official price of N169.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...