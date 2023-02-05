Fuel Scarcity: 64.42m litres of fuel evacuated daily between Jan 28 to Feb 3 – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that 64.42 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel were evacuated on a daily basis between January 28 and February 3.

It stated that meanwhile, within the week under review the total evacuation for the week was 450.92 million litres.

These were contained in the data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) weekly and daily dispatch report which was posted on iNNPCL’s official Twitter account on Sunday, February 5.

The report stated that 1,251 trucks of petrol were dispatched to Lagos State; 847 fuel trucks to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 372 trucks to Oyo State, during the period under review.

