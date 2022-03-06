Fuel scarcity: A season of frustration, exploitation, inflation

Weeks after Nigeria’s regulatory agency cited importation of contaminated fuel as reason for the latest round of fuel crisis, queues have not disappeared from fuel stations across Nigeria. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the impact on Nigerians

For Saidat Ibrahim, getting to buy fuel after several fruitless efforts could be likened to a sweet victory after a war. With her face wrapped in her hijab, exhaustion was in her eyes, visible to any close onlooker.

Buying fuel after three gruelling hours of struggle at a Mobil station on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, she said, was enough solace after fruitless efforts to buy same at the Agidingbi and Allen Avenue areas of Ikeja. Being physically challenged, she had sought to be assisted to carry her 30-litre jerry can to the other side of the road where she sat on bare floor, stretching out her deformed leg.

Saidat, a trader, said it was important for her to buy fuel at all cost, owing to epileptic power supply that has taken its toll on her soft drinks and cold food store businesses. “Power supply is epileptic these days. When seized and restored, we don’t enjoy it for an hour. My business has really suffered.

Though it was stressful getting fuel here, I’m happy I got it. I’ve been everywhere around here. People complain that they paid N500 extra charge per jerry can, but I think it’s not an issue if we can still get it at N165 per litre.”

Despite repeated assurances of an improved supply of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, by the Federal Government, multiple reports from states indicate that consumers are still reeling under the gnawing impact of fuel scarcity. From Lagos to Ogun, Bayelsa to Abuja, tales of long queues and frustration on the part of consumers still define fuel stations across Nigeria, findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed. While some consumers prefer an increase in price if availability is guaranteed, a handful prefer that the status quo be maintained.

Like Saidat Ibrahim, a man who identified himself as Jude at the Ikeja Mobil fuel station, narrated his experience: “Yesterday was funny because I went to somewhere around Alagbado from Ikeja. I drive taxi (Uber). Coming back from there, my fuel almost got finished. So, I queued for a very long time at a Mobil filling station.

Suddenly, they said they were not selling again. Then, I came here. I queued again for a long time before I eventually got fuel. You see, people are angry. They are not comfortable. It’s just so sad. Yesterday, I came with a car. Today, I came with a keg because it’s easier to buy using a keg.

But yesterday, I paid N200 extra charge. I don’t really think the company is aware. I think it’s just the guy trying to make money. But I paid the normal N165 per litre.” In Ogun State, especially at Azegbe filling station in the Adesan area of Mowe town, the metre read N165 but patrons paid N200 when Sunday Telegraph visited. Unlike filling stations with long queues, none was seen at the station as of the time Sunday Telegraph visited.

Ade Kolawole, a Lagos-based business man, would not let the opportunity slip. He bought some litres to power his generator in Lagos. “I could not get fuel yesterday at Ikeja because most places I visited didn’t have fuel.

The ones that had fuel had scary queues. Yesterday was almost like a holiday. I could not do anything at my business centre because there was no fuel. Buying from here to Lagos will definitely change that story today.”

At NIPCO filling station on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, near the Redemption camp, a young man was seen raining curses on the fuel attendant that allegedly short changed him. According to him, he could not understand why he would be asked to pay an extra charge of N300 ‘for keg’ after paying N165 per litre.

Earlier, another patron was seen having a heated argument with the same attendant, who was seen demanding an extra N100 charge on the 4-litre of petrol bought, insisting he would pay just N50. “If you are no longer interested in buying, let me sell yours to those still waiting to buy and return your money if you don’t mind,” the attendant told the protesting customer.

Genesis of the crisis

Explaining how long queues surfaced at many filling stations, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said it found an unsafe quantity of methanol in petrol imported into the country, citing that as reason for the latest round of fuel shortage that has led to long queues in Nigeria’s major cities. In a statement by NMDPRA, the regulatory body said Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (The Authority) wishes to inform the general public that limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification were discovered in the supply chain. Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit. Our technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd. NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap,” the statement read. According to Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Ltd, the methanol- blended petrol was imported into the country by a few suppliers through four Premium Motor Spirit cargoes under its Direct Sales Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement. Kyari assured Nigerians that all defaulting suppliers had been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC would work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

Harvesting gains from pains In spite of reported hardship precipitated by fuel scarcity, it is blessing in disguise for some Nigerians. Disguised as one in dire need of fuel with a 25-litre jerrycan, one of the fuel vendors milling around Coop petrol station after OPIC bus stop along Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway approached our correspondent.

See the conversation below: Fuel Vendor: Oga, do you want buy fuel? Sunday Telegraph: Yes Fuel Vendor: I have enough fuel for you to buy. You don’t need to queue. You could spend hours at the filling station without getting what you want to buy. How many litres do you need? 30 litres?

Sunday Telegraph: Of course. How much does it cost? Fuel Vendor: If you buy directly from the filling station, you will pay N6,000 for 30 litres at N200 per litre. You will pay N500 extra for your jerry can charge. But I’m giving you everything for N8,000 without having to queue up.

Sunday Telegraph: That’s on the high side. Fuel Vendor: Well, you can buy directly from the fuel station if you don’t have the means. People have bought 30 litres of fuel for N9,000 here. Sunday Telegraph: That’s not what I can afford. I will queue. Meanwhile, walking a few metres away, a street urchin had accosted our correspondent, offering to take the burden of queuing for our correspondent with just N1,000, excluding the jerry can and fuel charges.

Also, at the Mobil filling station on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, fuel attendants demanded extra charges ranging from N200 to N700, depending on the volume of petrol sold despite selling at N165 per litre when Sunday Telegraph visited.

For example, Saidat Ibrahim said she paid extra N500 ‘for ‘keg’ after paying for the 30 litres of fuel she bought. Another buyer, who identified herself as Blessing, said she paid N200 extra ‘for keg’ after buying N2,000 worth of fuel. At the Elebu area of Akinyele Local Government Area, Oyo State, our correspondent gathered that a litre of fuel oscillates between N400 to N500 at the black market, while filling stations sell between N165 to N200.

Commuters, transporters, others groan

Owing to protracted fuel crisis besetting Nigeria, some Nigerians have shared with Sunday Telegraph how it is taking its toll on their businesses. According to the Chairman of Ona Ara Block Industry, Akeem Habib, there is no way the burden of the extra cost expended on fuel would not be passed on to his customers. “Before this crisis, I used to buy N5,000 worth of fuel to transport my blocks. It would last for four days.

But now, it lasts for only two days. Before now, I charged anyone that wanted to use my vehicle to deliver blocks N15 per block, but it’s now N20 per block.,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

For Adeyemi Tope, she now pays N300, a N100 increase on her transport fare from Ojodu-Berger to Ikeja route in Lagos. “We really shouldn’t be in this mess. It is not paying an extra N100 that is painful. It is the fact that we have to struggle for everything to make things happen. We struggle to buy fuel. Fight to get a bus. Something is not just right,” she lamented.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how she is coping with the expectations from customers, a fashion designer, Folasade Kusimo, said: “On a daily basis, I have promises to keep and I can’t afford to disappoint my customers. What I do is to buy petrol from black market operators for N300 per litre. I will disappoint my customers if I have to queue for long hours at the filling station. I don’t have that time.

Though, I’m spending more to get my job done, I also have to be careful about passing the burden to my customers. We just have to find a balance. It’s really a sad situation”, she explained.

IPMAN, NUPENG clash

Worried by reports of rising price of PMS, NUPENG said it was an undeniable fact that PMS was still under subsidy regime, stating that it was disheartening and worrisome that these “unscrupulous marketers are selling PMS from the depots at prices far above the official rate”.

In a statement, NUPENG had earlier given marketers a 24-hour ultimatum with effect from midnight of Sunday, February 27, 2O22 to revert to the official rate of N148.77/litre, threatening to name and shame them as public enemies aside from other sanctions.

”We have it on good authority that it is one marketer that determines and fixes prices of these products for other marketers to adopt, leaving all consumers (domestic and industrial) at their mercy.

“This unsavoury situation is evidently clear from the cries of the airlines operators, road transport operators, factory owners and private homes and offices. The union cannot continue to watch as some cabals keep on exploiting the people and the nation,” it added.

Reacting to the claim, Mr Douglas Iyike, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Benin Depot, stated that NUPENG’s ultimatum was misplaced. He emphasised that NUPENG as a union had no powers to take over the duties of regulatory agencies in the petroleum sector.

According to him, the increment is due to the hike in the ex-depot price of petrol which should be the area where NUPENG should direct its threat rather than directing same at marketers.

“We have read in newspapers the supposed 24-hour notice issued to marketers regarding the increment in the pump price of petrol. We want to place it on record that the increment is not due to any fault of oil marketers because we can only sell based on the price at which we buy petrol from the depots.

“There has been increment in the ex-depot price which has left marketers with no option than to increase the pump price of petrol above the official N165 per litre in recent weeks. We believe that addressing the issue of the ex-depot price should be the focus of NUPENG and not attempting to picket petrol stations which might lead to a breakdown of law and order,’’ he argued.

Is Russia-Ukraine war contributing to Nigeria’s energy crisis?

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) has explained why the Russia- Ukraine war would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices, with Russia as the second-largest producer of oil globally. According to the Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Muda Yusuf, oil price is above 100 dollars, and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world. He noted that in Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases.

The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors. The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. His words: “The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates.

This would affect the cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation. “Ideally, high oil price increase should be good news for oil-producing countries. It typically impacts positively on foreign exchange earnings, foreign reserves and government revenue but Nigeria is a peculiar case because of the dysfunctional policies and regulations in its oil and gas sector. “It is an irony that crude oil price increase emasculates the Nigerian economy, rather than benefit it. This is because of the escalating petroleum products and subsidy bill.”

Ray of hope?

If the assurance by Mele Kyari that the availability of 1.7 billion litres of PMS will soon bring relief to Nigerians is anything to go by, Nigerians may soon bid farewell to the long queues seen at fuel stations across Nigeria. Recall that Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, had earlier made promises that long queues would vanish at fuel stations.

For example, on February 16, Kyari had said the queues at fuel stations would vanish the following week. Also, on February 18, Group Manager for Public Affairs of the NNPC, Garbadeen Muhammad, quoted Kyari as saying “queue will end in a few days.”

Kyari, while briefing journalists on Wednesday after a meeting with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) ,the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), apologised to Nigerians for the stress fuel scarcity has caused them.

“We are assuring you that we have an adequate supply on the ground to meet everybody’s needs and demands but we sincerely apologise for the ongoing stress that must have caused Nigerians, but we will get out of this very soon,” he said.

The country, he said, has the capacity to load out trucks excessively from all depots to fill the supply gap facilitated by panic buying. “Currently, we have over 1.7 billion litres of PMS in our hands both in marine and on land. “This also means now that we have the capacity to load out excessively from all depots. We have put in place a process on the ground where 24 hours loading is taking place in all depots where we have petrol.

“This will ensure that scarcity created by panic buying, which is what we see in the fuel stations today, will now be freed so that normalcy will return. “Typically in situations like this, people go to the fuel stations and buy more than what they need, and this is what additional supply will resolve. I am very sure that very soon, we will see the relief on this,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...