Fuel Scarcity: ACF endorse removal of subsidy to curb menace

Apex Northern group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday said they were in support of the recent clamour for removal of subsidy as a panacea for tackling the recurring fuel Scarcity across the country. The Forum also posited that the best way for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to make fuel available always is to remove subsidy completely.

Secretary-General of ACF, Murtala Aliyu, in an interview with Journalists in Kaduna, said: “For as long as we continue to import fuel, we have to subsidize it and doing so, will certainly make government resources to continue to be limited.”

The ACF said also stated that the ACF was not unduly excited about the discovery of oil in the north, because the discovery is not about competition, but a resource to be used to develop the whole country. This is as he also kicked against the idea of borrowing money to pay for subsidy, adding that government has been shying away from the issue of subsidy and this is where the problem is. The ACF secretary said: “We all know that Petrol; diesel, kerosene and gas are all utilities. “Like we buy firewoods, pay for water and pay for electricity, if we want to use it, we should pay for petrol too.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...