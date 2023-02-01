News

Fuel Scarcity: ACF endorse removal of subsidy to curb menace

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

Apex Northern group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said they were in support of the recent clamour for the removal of subsidy as a panacea for tackling the recurring fuel scarcity across the country.

The Forum also posited that the best way for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to make fuel available always is to remove subsidy completely.

Secretary-General of ACF, Murtala Aliyu, in an interview with journalists in Kaduna yesterday, said: “For as long as we continue to import fuel, we have to subsidise it and doing so, will certainly make government resources to continue to be limited.”

The ACF said also stated that the ACF was not unduly excited about the discovery of oil in the north, because the discovery is not about competition, but a resource to be used to develop the whole country.

This is as he also kicked against the idea of borrowing money to pay for subsidy, adding that government has been shying away from the issue of subsidy and this is where the problem is.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AT UNESCO CONFERENCE, TAM-GEORGE TASKS LEADERS TO EMBRACE DIGITAL EDUCATION.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Austin Tam-George a communication and educational consultant, has urged African leaders to rethink the educational delivery methods in schools across the continent, following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tam-George made the call at a recent virtual conference organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to evaluate research findings on […]
News

Akerodolu: Yahoo plus governors and the rule of law

Posted on Author Idoko Ainoko

I was surprised sometime back when the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, made a strong case for the legalization of cannabis in the country, but not anymore. The recent events in the state and his public utterances indeed justified my new position. We all know some of the effects of acute consumption of cannabis, […]
News

PDP governors meet in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This will be the first meeting of the governors after the inauguration of the new National Working Committee (NWC) led by former President of the Senate Dr. Iyorchia Ayu. The state chief executives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica