Fuel scarcity: Anambra NUPENG chair calls for calm

The Chairman of Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Peter Nwosu, who also the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the State Governor on Petroleum Matters has called for calm from the general public on the recent increase and scarcity of petroleum products in the state. The governor’s aide made the call yesterday during a telephone interview with our Correspondent in Nnewi, while addressing some of the issues that brought about the development.

He said: “The problem is just artificial scarcity based on the problem the union has with the Imo State Government and now it is affecting Anambra State, and the entire South-East region. But, as a government, we are on top of it as we have started meeting with the governor in Abuja and we believe it will yield positive results. On the artificial hike in petroleum products by some members of the union, Nwosu said that a taskforce had been set up to fish out those who are cheating on the people by hiking the prices of petroleum products.

