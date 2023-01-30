Fuel scarcity bites harder in Bauchi

The ongoing fuel scarcity hascontinued tobiteharder in the Bauchi State. Besides, the commodity ii being sold by major marketers to major marketers at prices ranging from N199 to N200 and from independent to independent marketers at N280 and N300, respectively.

Our Correspondent who went around most of the filling stations in the state found that many stations were looked up, while the few ones selling the product were selling about N300 above the official rate of N199 per liter. In an interview with some of the commuters and drivers, theyexpressedworryabout the situation .

Abdul Hassan a commercial driver said the situation is becoming something different, the price of fuel has been increasing directly or indirectly, but yet the commodity is not available. Headdedthat;”TodayIwent to purchase fuel but all the filling stations visited, including the independent marketers were all closed. And even the roadside black marketers do to have the commodity.

