Fuel Scarcity: Delta blacklists petrol stations with high pump prices

The Delta State Government has blacklisted the filling stations selling fuel at exorbitant prices and urged residents to stop patronising them. The Chairman of the Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee and the Commissioner for Oil and Gas Emman Amgbaduba said in Asaba yesterday the state government will longer tolerate the excesses of persons out to defraud the masses. He maintained that buying from that selling at considerable prices would force others selling at arbitrary prices to bring down their own prices. Amgbaduba said the state government was concerned about the scarcity of the product and other issues affecting the people. He said: “Since our task force was put in place and we have gone round the state, we discovered that petrol is becoming more available to our citizens though the queues are still there, easing out gradually and the price per litre is also coming down.

Although, some people are still selling at N400 and above per litre, the prices are still coming down and I can inform you that we were represented this morning by a member of our Committee IPMAN, at a meeting with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. “At that meeting, IPMAN and NUPSRC agreed that because of the cost which they bought the products to the various petrol stations initially so long they can prove they bought the products at that rate.”

 

