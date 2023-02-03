Fuel Scarcity: Delta sets up taskforce on distribution, official pump price

The Delta State government said it has set up a team to monitor the distribution of petrol across the state to ensure availability of the product and appropriate pricing. Members of the team include the Commissioner for Oil and Gas as Chairman, representatives of the Commissioner for Information, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Army and Navy. Other are representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Independent Petroleum Market- ers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN),Tanker Drivers Union, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Rex Anighoro, is to serve as Secretary. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed gratitude to residents of the state for the resilience they have demonstrated while the scarcity lasted. He urged them not to exploit the situation to trigger violence for selfish or political gains. On his part, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the state decided to take the monitoring measure from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) point to various discharge outlets across the state in order to bring respite to Deltans and residents that are facing hardships.
