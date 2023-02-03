News

Fuel Scarcity: Delta sets up taskforce on distribution, official pump price

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Delta State government said it has set up a team to monitor the distribution of petrol across the state to ensure availability of the product and appropriate pricing. Members of the team include the Commissioner for Oil and Gas as Chairman, representatives of the Commissioner for Information, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Army and Navy. Other are representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Independent Petroleum Market- ers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN),Tanker Drivers Union, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), while the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, Rex Anighoro, is to serve as Secretary. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed gratitude to residents of the state for the resilience they have demonstrated while the scarcity lasted. He urged them not to exploit the situation to trigger violence for selfish or political gains. On his part, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said the state decided to take the monitoring measure from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) point to various discharge outlets across the state in order to bring respite to Deltans and residents that are facing hardships.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

SDGs award: Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigeria Doctor, Adewara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Funmi Adewara, a UK-based Nigerian Medical Doctor on winning World Bank SDGs And Her Global Award 2020, thus hoisting Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again. The award came in the same season that the President in his National Day broadcast just applauded Nigerian professionals at home […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to immortalise Jakande with Leadership Academy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Even in death, torrents of tributes were, yesterday, showered on the first civilian governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, even as the state government announced plans to immortalise the late political icon, who died on February 11. Speaking yesterday at ‘The Day of Tributes,’ organised by the state government at the Mobolaji […]
News

Shekarau constructs 100 solar boreholes at N190m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Muhammad Kabir Kano Former Kano State governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has in his efforts to provide portable drinking water to Kano Metropolitan City, constructed hundreds of solar boreholes at several hospitals, towns and even the state main Abattoir Shekarau who represents Kano Central in the Senate  while commissioning some of the solar boreholes, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica