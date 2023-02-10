Fuel Scarcity: Depot owners begin sale at N172 ex-depot price

Depot owners and tank farm operators yesterday commenced the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, at an ex-depot price of N172 per litre to oil marketers. Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tank Farm Owners & Operators Association, Mr Debo Olujimi, while speaking with journalists during the flag-off in Lagos, said depot owners were committed to cooperating with the Federal Government to resolve the current lingering scarcity of the product. He said they have an appreciable volume of petrol already and was also expecting more vessels to berth with the product.

He revealed that they buy the product from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at N170 per litre and sell it to oil marketers at N172 per litre. Olujimi said: “We are here for the regulators and the entire Nigerians to know that PMS, which is the only product that Nigerians really know, and have been suffering for some months, is fully available and is sold at the government regulated price in all the depots in Ijegun. We just have to talk about the consistency of the supply from the NNPCL which is a key factor. As of today NNPCL for the month of February has given Ijegun over 150 million litres.

You can see the vessels discharging at the jetty. We are telling Nigerians and confirming it to everybody that this jetty is coming at a governmentregulated price. Nigerians can trust us and trust this business here. “The official price remains what NNPCL has been selling which is about N170 per litre. When you add up your cost today even at N172, which we are selling today, it appears the business is barely making anything but as Nigerians, we want to give back and find a way that we can work with the government and everyone will be able to at some point know that we are not taking from the suffering masses but that we are giving back. That is where we are today.

It is N172 ex-depot.” Regional Coordinator, South West, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Ayo Kadeso, said as of yesterday there was about 1.3 billion litres of PMS available, adding that the authority will step up monitoring of depots and retail outlets to ensure compliance and that defaulters would be penalised. Kadeo said: “As of today Inland depots as at today have about 580 million litres of PMS and the marine which is offshore, we have about 690 million litres. So both marine and inland we have about 1.3 billion litres. That shows we have sufficient fuel and all these figures translate to about 22 days of sufficiency. There is sufficient fuel. We know that we have issues with distribution but they are all being addressed. Going forward, we are going to ramp up our enforcement.” The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, pleaded with the Federal Government to give 10 more days to the independent marketers sell off their old stock, saying it is not easy for them to switch over to the current government regulated price as they still have old stock which they bought at an exorbitant price. He, however, called on the government to ensure sustenance of the price regime of N172 per litre and consistency in the supply of the product to depot owners.

