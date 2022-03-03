News

Fuel scarcity: Edo partners petroleum marketers, security agencies, others

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State government is partnering with the Federal Government, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle the issues of long queues, adulteration and hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state. The state Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Mr. Ethan Uzamere, disclosed this during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting with Executives of Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in his office in Benin, the state capital. Uzamere, while stressing the need for uniformity in the price of PMS across the state, however, assured the stakeholders of the state government’s open-door policy, urging the stakeholders to maintain a reasonable price margin for PMS being sold to Edo citizens.

 

Our Reporters

