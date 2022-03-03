Fuel scarcity: Edo partners petroleum marketers, security agencies, others

The Edo State government is partnering with the Federal Government, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to tackle the issues of long queues, adulteration and hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the state. The state Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Mr. Ethan Uzamere, disclosed this during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting with Executives of Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in his office in Benin, the state capital. Uzamere, while stressing the need for uniformity in the price of PMS across the state, however, assured the stakeholders of the state government’s open-door policy, urging the stakeholders to maintain a reasonable price margin for PMS being sold to Edo citizens.
Related Articles
Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base
The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society. The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IGP: Duly issued tinted glass permits still valid
Amid the confusion trailing his earlier directive, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Baba Usman, has said that all existing tinted glass permits that were issued by authorised officers remain valid. Recall that the IGP had, a few days ago, directed the immediate suspension of issuance of tinted glass permits, as well as spy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Group to A’Ibom gov: Rescind decision on your choice of successor
A group, under the aegis of the Akwa Ibom State Council of Ministers, has demanded total withdrawal of recent endorsement of the state Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his successor in 2023. Addressing a press conference in Uyo, the state capital yesterday, the President of the Council, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)