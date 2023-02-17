Fuel Scarcity: Enugu depot in comatose for over 25 years – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu State branch yesterday decried that the depot in the state had been in comatose for over 25 years now. It, therefore, called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate, revamp and restore the depot into operation. The state IPMAN chairman, Chief Chinedu Anyaso, represented by the state IPMAN Secretary, Iloafor Nnaemeka, made the appeals in Enugu at a press conference organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Enugu State chapter on the hardship inflicted on Nigerians by the scarcity of the new Naira notes, the crisis of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel and skyrocketing prices of petroleum products.
