Fuel scarcity: Ex-NUJ VP, NAWOJ’s Zonal Secretary, escape lynching in Delta

The immediate past Vice- President, South-South Zone F of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edward Apati Ogbude; the Zonal Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Miss Eunice Emeyese, and a reporter with the Delta State Broadcasting Station (DBS) yesterday escaped death by the whiskers while monitoring the fuel situation in Asaba, the state capital. The three had gone under the supervision of Ogbude, who is the Deputy General Manager of the station to cover the controversial fuel scarcity when they were attacked by hoodlums.

They had monitored the situation in many petrol stations before they were waylaid at the North-West Petrol Station along Asaba- Onitsha Expressway, adjacent the popular Mariam Babangida Way in Asaba. The camera man was said to be covering and snapping photographs of the long queue and rowdy situation when suddenly some officials of the station pounced on them and started beating them.

