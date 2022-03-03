Fuel scarcity: Experience from seat of power

Residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and adjourning settlements are experiencing acute fuel scarcity, a development that is taking a toll on people’s wellbeing, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

Fuel scarcity has stealthily crawled back to Abuja metropolis and its environs. There are indications that most states of the federation are not spared from the acute scarcity. This is coming after a two-day fleeting respite in February. The situation is weakening further an economy already gasping for breath. In less than 70 days, and still within the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, has witnessed three phases of acute fuel scarcity in a row.

Seasons of anomie

The fuel scarcity has failed to abate, dovetailing from weeks to months. January ushered Nigerians to an anticipatory government decision to remove fuel subsidy by June. The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had gone into alliance and sufficiently mobilised civil servants for resistance. Awakened to what promised to be total crippling of government activities in January and not disposed to witnessing a repeat of another episode similar to #Endsars protests, government backtracked on the fuel subsidy removal. Government not only halted the planned fuel subsidy removal, it announced the continuation of subsidy funding, while provision for its sustenance till the end of 2022 fiscal year was provided via an Amendment Bill for 2022 budget sent to the National Assembly. Government’s demonstration of good faith in suspension of subsidy removal and providing funding for its sustenance in the 2022 budget failed to douse fuel scarcity. Oil marketers had allegedly planned to cash in on NLC, TUC planned protests to create artificial scarcity. They still went ahead.

The hoarding led to the first experienced fuel scarcity in early January. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) wrestled hard to normalise disruptions. There was respite in the supply chain. It lasted just a few weeks. The seeming respite witnessed in January ending snapped again in early February. The supply of over 100 million adulterated litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) created another acute fuel scarcity. Fuel queues resurrected across Abuja city centre, its neighborhoods and other states of the country. The Federal Government had said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel, exceeded Nigeria’s specification.

The development resulted in a shortage of petrol and queues reappearing in major cities, including Abuja and Lagos. After tradeoff, explanations and apologies by NNPCL, there was improvement in PMS supply in the new week of Monday and Tuesday in Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements. Supply chain snapped for the third time in a row this week. This time, so far, there has been no explanation for the scarcity being experienced in Abuja and other states across the country. Current PMS scarcity has nothing to do with adulterated PMS. Some believed that oil marketers’ greed, the desire to record impressive profit margin is at play. In Abuja metropolis and adjourning settlements, for instance, long vehicular queues have resurfaced in all filling stations. Those who can’t endure the grueling pain at filling stations patronise fuel hawkers (in gallons) selling at high cost. Some regular filling stations sell between N165 per liter and N230, depending on the filling station. In Tunga Maje, a settlement in the outskirt of the nation’s capital, a filling station sold a liter for N225 per liter.

Same story across states

In states like Bayelsa, government directed that no fuel station should sell petrol above N230 per liter as against the national price of N165 per liter. To effect this directive, Deputy Governor, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, inaugurated a monitoring team on the pricing and distribution of petroleum products in the state. In addition, Ewhrudjakpo also directed that no consumer should get more than 25 litres in containers. T he directives, he said, would be in force until normalcy returned to petroleum products’ distribution and supply.

There is an unfolding dimension to the scarcity, which may worsen the situation in the days ahead. Experts feared on-going war between Russia and Ukraine may prolong fuel scarcity in Nigeria. A media report during the week noted that traders, who supply Nigeria with refined petroleum products, might pause a little due to the deficit in the supply of crude oil cargoes from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. NNPC brings in refined petrol into Nigeria using contractors or traders through its Direct Sale Direct Purchase scheme. Under the scheme, the oil company provides crude oil to its trading partners, who in turn supply NNPCL with refined products worth the volume of crude received from the national oil company. “But sources, both at the oil firm and among traders, stated on Sunday that Nigeria, through NNPCL, had a deficit of about 17 cargoes in its DSDP obligation due to low oil production,” a news media outlet said.

NNPCL’s fail assurances

Amid the biting fuel scarcity and attendant hardship on Nigerians, NNPCL, for the umpteenth time, rolled out containment measures. The firm says it has taken several steps to resolve the crisis. NNPCL, again, assured Nigerians that it had distributed petroleum products nationwide to solve the fuel scarcity that has lingered for weeks. The oil firm, in a late Friday statement by GarbaDeen Muhammad, its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs division, urged Nigerians to be calm. The statement read: “NNPC Ltd once again assures Nigerians that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country and is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country. “NNPCL is further intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues. To this effect, NNPCL is engaging depot operators to load products round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution. “NNPCL has also engaged the services of government security agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination. We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to return the situation to normal,” NNPCL added in the statement.

Compounding hardship

The current scarcity is capable of crippling Nigeria’s economy and creating further shocks in the economy and, by extension, aggravate, in its wake, people’s suffering, The Statistician General of the Federation and CEO, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Simon Harry, noted recently while appraising the impact of fuel scarcity on economy, that he was sure inflation figure for February would be higher considering the current shocks, attendant effects of the current fuel scarcity on people’s purchasing power. “Any economy that suffers fuel scarcity creates negative shocks. Transporters will take advantage of the situation to increase transport fare. Sellers of foods and other essential commodities expectedly build the extra cost incurred on transport fare into the cost of selling. “That will give us, NBS, negative signal, not just for CPI rate, but other segments of the economy. An economy riding on the private sector, an acute fuel scarcity as we are having now will affect a lot of people. “People who are expected to be at the point of their businesses are stranded at bus stops or cueing endlessly for fuel. So, it affects the economy of individuals and, by implication, the economy of the country,” NBS boss said.

Last line

The current fuel scarcity has brought unmitigated economic hardship on Abuja residents. Motorists are keeping vigil at filling stations in a bid to get fuel and commuters are stranded at various bus stops, while the cost of items are skyrocketing.

