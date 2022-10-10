News

Fuel Scarcity: FCT residents groan as queues return

Posted on Author Susan Willie, Abuja

Motorists and commuters in the Federal Capital Territory yesterday groaned over the horrible experiences they have been subjected to following the resurgence of fuel scarcity prompting long queues at the fuel stations.

A visit to some of the fuel stations around Berger Roundabout, Utako and Kubwa Expressway, showed that nearly all the stations had long queues, while others were shut down, apparently because they had no petrol in stock.

A number of the queues obstructed free flow of traffic along these routes. Some people, who spoke to New Telegraph, expressed sadness over the situation.

A commercial bus driver, Toafik Abdulmumin, called on the government to address the situation before it degenerates into something else.

According to him: “The ordinary Nigerians are suffering and we cannot continue like this. The situation should urgently be addressed to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.”

Another motorist, Akoh Moses, a banker, lamented over the current fuel scarcity situation, saying: “We are tired of the situation of the fuel scarcity; the government should make efforts to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

