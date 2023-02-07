News

Fuel Scarcity: FG vows to find permanent solution, warns subversive elements

Posted on

The Federal Government has reassured of its determination to find permanent solutions to the lingering problems of the petroleum products supply and distribution chain in Nigeria.

It also directed security agencies to be on high alert in preventing attempts by subversive elements to cause any disruption during the period of the general elections in the country.

It also warned of dire consequences for any individual or groups of individuals who attempted to exploit or further cause untold hardship to ordinary Nigerians by disrupting the fuel supply and distribution chain in the country.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva gave this warning, according to a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of State Petroleum Resources. Mr Horatius Egua.

The statement added that the warning is coming on the heels of renewed efforts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to maintain the 450. 92 million litres weekly evacuation of Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) to different petrol stations across the country.

 

Our Reporters

