Fuel scarcity: Grappling with govt’s inefficiency, failed promises

Nigerians across major cities are grappling with scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit, commonly called Petrol. For many, it’s another season of pain and frustration. In this piece, LADESOPE LADELOKUN and JOHNPAUL BORISADE write on the plight of Nigerians as petrol scarcity bites harder

Like a bad dream that recurs often, fuel queues have again resurfaced at filling stations across Nigeria, although the tension has gone down a little. Already, motorists and business owners are reeling under what they deem the debilitating effects of the current wave of scarcity.

Ramota Adekunle’s grinding machine is her major source of daily income. With her scanty shop in the Macaulay, Bayeku area of Ikorodu, Lagos, a disruption in the flow of income from her cash cow is an invitation to hunger. For three straight days, she said, all attempts to buy petrol had hit a brick wall.

“I don’t know where we would run to now. Kerosene, we can’t buy. Diesel, we can’t buy. Petrol is also hard to come by. I’ve been sending my children out to get fuel for three days and they can’t get fuel. The queues are so long that they stop selling at their chosen time. We’ve not been lucky in last three days. I hope to be lucky tomorrow. Life has been hell for us in the last four days.

“Forget what you see here. My grinding machine is all I depend on. But what can we do without fuel ? If I buy a litre for N500 at the black market, what will be my gain?” She told Sunday Telegraph.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, a Commercial Motorcycle rider, who gave his name as Ahmed in the Akute area of Ogun State could not understand why a product Nigeria has in abundance should be scarce and expensive.

“It has been over five days now that there has been scarcity of fuel. I have not seen this kind of situation since I was born in Nigeria. It is not as if they are getting it from other countries but we are the ones that is producing it and I don’t know why it is so much costly. I know there is nothing we can do. Even if we protest, nothing will change because we are in the hands of a bad government.

Filling station is selling a litre N250 and if you are buying three litres, they will collect additional N300. If I ask the reason, people will say it’s because of President Muhammadu Buhari, or politicians that are stealing oil. If you ask me , in the next coming election, I need us to vote wisely,” he said.

In the run up to the 2015 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had criticised past governments for failing to solve Nigeria’s petroleum sector problems, promising to build more refineries and fix the old ones if elected the President of Nigeria in four years. In what stakeholders describe as a result of failed efforts to revamp its refineries, leaving it to rely hugely on imports, Nigeria swaps its crude for refined petroleum products.

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum,Timipre Sylva, Nigeria looks to exit the importation of petroleum products from the third quarter 2023.

Also, experts observe that crude theft and vandalism of pipelines have cut oil and gas output, displacing Nigeria from its number one spot as Africa’s leading producer.

On the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ crude oil production list, Nigeria ranks seventh based on oil production performance report for October.

Findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed that Nigeria’s output stood at 1.014 million barrels per day in October, ranking seventh after Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Angola and Algeria.

Meanwhile, amid the hue and cry about fuel scarcity and rising fuel price, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had in a statement on Wednesday said the Federal Government had no intention of increasing the price of petrol, adding that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has imported petrol with current stock levels sufficient for 34 days.

NNPCL, marketers differ on cause

Reacting to the frustration of consumers, the Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), attributed the current fuel scarcity to the unavailability of pe troleum products and difficulty in accessing foreign exchange by marketers.

According to him, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd., had stopped importing enough petrol to meet demand in the country, adding that marketers could no longer sell at the regulated price because the unsteady supply of petrol had resulted in higher prices at the depots.

“We are experiencing scarcity because the product is not available. The price of a litre of petrol at private depots is currently between N205 and N210 as against N162.50.

“The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd., is the sole importer of refined petroleum products, which are not readily available to marketers,” he said.

He further stated that buying petrol at over N200 per litre from private depots would make selling at the regulated impossible for them at a pump price of N165, adding that such trend was unsustainable given the fact that private depots also sell the product at unofficial rate different from that of NNPCL.

“When we add cost of transportation and levies, it will run into N217 per litre. At what prices do you want marketers to sell, knowing full well that we are in business to make profit? My members are groaning over increase in cost of petrol from depot and they suffer a lot to get it. If fuel is there, why will we not sell but there is no fuel. Our members are selling petrol between N230 and N240 per litre at filling stations,” he added.

He, however, urged the government to allow the private sector to import petrol as in the case with aviation fuel, diesel and kerosene.

In its reaction, the NNPC blamed the fuel scarcity and long queues at the filling stations across some major cities in Nigeria on some road projects going on in Lagos.

Adeyemi Adetunji, NNPC’s Executive Vice President,disclosed this during a press conference recently.

“The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots. The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.

“Abuja is impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos. NNPC retail and key marketers have intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy as soon as possible. We want to reassure all Nigerians that NNPC has sufficient products, and we significantly increased product loading, including 24-hour operations in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure products sufficiency nationwide.’

“We are also working with the NMDPRA, MOMAN, DAPPMAN, IPMAN, NARTO, PTD, and other industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned,” he explained.

Commuters groan

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, an accountant, John Adisa, who lives in the Sango area of Ogun State, called for a quick resolution of the crisis, saying he now spends more on transport from his paltry salary.

“In fact, this is really serious, and I hope this can be resolved before long, like a 40 per cent increase to the fare. Some stations are selling at N200/230. From Sango to Oshodi was N500 before but is now N800 or more. From Agege to Oshodi was N200 before but now is N500. This is unacceptable. We can’t continue like this,” he said.

In her reaction, a teacher, Jane Obot, blamed the government for failing Nigerians, saying Nigeria has no business talking about scarcity of fuel.

“Look at how blessed this country is! Should we be talking about this? It’s a shame, honestly. Before this mess, I was paying N150 from Under bridge here to Secretariat. Now, they want me to pay N300. When I grumbled, the driver asked if I wasn’t in Nigeria. He said he bought a litre of petrol for N300 and paid N500 for keg. I kept quiet. ”

NANS spits fire

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has vowed to occupy filling stations to protest the hardship faced by Nigerians over scarcity of fuel.

In a statement, signed by Comrades Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Olatunji Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, NANS Southwest Coordinator, Deputy and PRO respectively, the student body expressed its displeasure over the increase in fuel prices.

The statement read in part: “With so much displeasure, we critically stand against the increase in fuel pump price by all fuel marketers across the board. It has gotten to the peak whereby we result to our last C’s of ALUTA which is Confrontation.

“The leadership of NANS Southwest (Zone D) hereby declares massive protest on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC & NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

“As much as we welcome the dialogue before protest which authenticates our first and second C’s of ALUTA, we insist that our action to occupy oil outlets by shutting down all petroleum stations throughout Southwest Nigeria is in tandem with the show of democracy and a way to say no to concurrent hardship on Nigerians and Nigerian Students in particular.

“Meanwhile, modus operandi of protest, the timetable of protest across Southwestern Nigerian states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) shall be released in less than 48 hours in our next press release,” the statement added.

Our frustration, dilemma – Filling station managers

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a filling station manager, Dayo Amusan, in the Macaulay, Ikorodu area of Lagos, sought the understanding of the members of the public, saying filling stations incur losses, too.

“In a situation like this, nobody can have market or product without selling because everyone wants to make profit. So, when a situation like this occurs, it is not the manager’s product or the owner product. It’s for the government and it is scarce because the product is not enough for the country. So, if it does happen like that, it could be an order from above or maybe the government could not import or the one they have at the depot is below their supply and we are lacking the product at the depot. There is no way it can reach our side and even if we do get, it will be at a higher price.

“There is a particular time we sell fuel if there is availability from 6am to 8am but if there is no availability, based on what we have like for instance, if we have 30,000, we will sell it if we have 100,000, we will sell until it finishes. Then, we stop.

“There was a time we sold at N165 per litre because they(the government) were subsidizing it but now, we can sell it at any price, for instance, if I gΔ2et it at N200, you can’t expect me too sell it at N165per litre because of loss but if I get it at N200 per litre, I can sell it at N210 or N220. That is the situation is in Nigeria. We don’t have a fixed price of fuel. It was a fixed when the Government says sell it at this particular rate and they are supplying us (filling stations) below that amount.

We sell it to consumers so we can make N3 to N2 per litre but now, we are buying at any price and selling at any price.

“That is the hard part of this situation of fuel scarcity. Every worker in this filling station must get paid no matter the circumstances of the business. It is a very tough situation; like now, they are not doing anything but at the end of the month, they will collect their salary, which is a big loss to the company.

“Other challenges I faced is that customers don’t buy to top up tank. The road is not good for customers to be rolling and the last is that price of diesel is too much for us to bear. Can you imagine N830 per litre and we are buy N5 million Naira worth to power the whole station?

Also, speaking with Sunday Telegraph, another manager at a Mobil filling station along Akute Road, Ogun State said : “We are not selling fuel because of the situation in this country. It is scarce and it is not all the places that have the right to sell fuel at any price like our station. It is branded station. We cannot sell at any price just like other stations that belong to private owners.”

What to do

An economist, Ade Adetola, said it was embarrassing and shameful for an oil producing country like Nigeria to continue to import petrol.

“I don’t know any country in the world that exports crude oil and imports the finished product.

“This country has refineries in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna but they can’t take care of our domestic needs because of corruption. We have to start producing and refining our oil here. It doesn’t take rocket science to do this. We just make things difficult for ourselves.

“Look,what does it take the NNPCL to have adequate facilities to store the petrol it imports?

Some of these major marketers wait for December when the demand for petrol is high to punish Nigerians and make huge profits. They make more money by telling you and I that there’s little petrol in their tank farms.

“This is what happens when NNPCL imports petrol. Owing to its lack of capacity to store the volume of petrol it imports, major marketers take over the task of storage,” he concluded.

