Fuel scarcity hits cocoa production

Scarcity of gasoline is hitting cocoa production in Nigeria’s two cocoa-producing regions as transportation costs have increased, industry officials and traders have said. “Cocoa activities such as farmers getting to their farms to harvest cocoa, movement of cocoa from the farms to grading centers are hindered by the gasoline shortage, which began last week but has worsened this week,” a cocoa trader said.

Scarcity arose as the country’s four refineries aren’t working, while only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd can import gasoline, he said. Some people are selling gasoline at more than N200 a liter, exceeding the government’s prescribed price of N165 a liter. “Traders are finding it difficult to transport cocoa to the grading centers, there are long queues at filling stations but no fuel to dispense,” said Jimoh Akano, a cocoa trader from the South West region. The petrol scarcity is also hitting hard on the cocoa communities in the South East region, said Sayina Riman, a former president of Nigeria’s Cocoa Association.

The shortage of petrol has pushed up the cost of transporting 30 metric tons of cocoa from Cross River State in the South to Lagos to N1 million from N650,000, a week earlier, Riman said. Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s cocoa production, the National President, Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Adeola Adegoke, decried the unregulated cocoa sub-sector in the country, saying it was depriving the smallholder cocoa farmers in the country of collecting the $400 per tonne Living Income Deferential (LID) paid to their counterparts in Ivory Coast, Ghana and other cocoa leading countries. He said: “In Nigeria today, cocoa production has grown from 165,000 tons in 1999-2000 to 250,000 tons in 2013-2014 mainly as a result of high grower prices and to a limited extent, to the government support as outlined in the Cocoa Transformation Action Plan of 2015.

