Business

Fuel scarcity hits cocoa production

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Scarcity of gasoline is hitting cocoa production in Nigeria’s two cocoa-producing regions as transportation costs have increased, industry officials and traders have said. “Cocoa activities such as farmers getting to their farms to harvest cocoa, movement of cocoa from the farms to grading centers are hindered by the gasoline shortage, which began last week but has worsened this week,” a cocoa trader said.

Scarcity arose as the country’s four refineries aren’t working, while only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd can import gasoline, he said. Some people are selling gasoline at more than N200 a liter, exceeding the government’s prescribed price of N165 a liter. “Traders are finding it difficult to transport cocoa to the grading centers, there are long queues at filling stations but no fuel to dispense,” said Jimoh Akano, a cocoa trader from the South West region. The petrol scarcity is also hitting hard on the cocoa communities in the South East region, said Sayina Riman, a former president of Nigeria’s Cocoa Association.

The shortage of petrol has pushed up the cost of transporting 30 metric tons of cocoa from Cross River State in the South to Lagos to N1 million from N650,000, a week earlier, Riman said. Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s cocoa production, the National President, Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Adeola Adegoke, decried the unregulated cocoa sub-sector in the country, saying it was depriving the smallholder cocoa farmers in the country of collecting the $400 per tonne Living Income Deferential (LID) paid to their counterparts in Ivory Coast, Ghana and other cocoa leading countries. He said: “In Nigeria today, cocoa production has grown from 165,000 tons in 1999-2000 to 250,000 tons in 2013-2014 mainly as a result of high grower prices and to a limited extent, to the government support as outlined in the Cocoa Transformation Action Plan of 2015.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Hyundai Nigeria launches new high-tech Santa Fe, Elantra  

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 Hyundai Nigeria Limited at the weekend launched both the new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon into the nation’s market. Compared with the models they replaced, the two vehicles come with improved styling, comfort, equipment and segment leading safety features.      Addressing newsmen at a media launch held at the weekend at the Hyundai showroom, Victoria […]
Business

Access Corporation to acquire indirect equity stake in Sigma Pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Access Holdings Plc, trading as Access Corporation (‘the Corporation’) yesterday announced that the National Pension Commission (‘PENCOM’) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (“FCCPC”) had granted their approvals to the proposed acquisition by First Guarantee Pension Limited (‘FGPL’) and First Ally Asset Management Ltd (‘First Ally’) of the entire issued shares of Actis […]
Business

Nigeria’s cashew nut processing gets $3.5m support

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Social investor, Oikocredit, has provided a threeyear $3.5 million loan to agricultural processors, wholesalers and retailers of Valency Agro Nigeria, a subsidiary of international commodity traders, Valency International, to support the development of Nigeria’s cashew nut production and processing. According to report from the investor’s site, Oikocredit’s loan to Valency Agro Nigeria will help the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica