Fuel scarcity is artificial, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday described the fuel scarcity in major cities in the country as artificial. The party was basing its position on the information obtained from the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari.

Since last week, there had been rumour of increase in fuel pump price that had led to scarcity of fuel as many fuel stations were not dispensing fuel to full capacity. Reacting to the situation yesterday, APC in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, over the fuel queues noticed in some parts of the country

