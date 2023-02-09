News

Fuel Scarcity: Lagos clears access road for tank farm owners

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, said officials of the state government and those of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) held talks on how to address the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol. Hedisclosedthisduringapress conference in Marina, Lagos.

He said: “There have been talks between the state government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) on the lingering fuel shortage. “NNPCL demanded Ijegun Egba tank owners and operators unhindered access to the tank farms where about 40 per cent of petroleum products come from. “We have been able to do that by rearranging the timing of the work on the Buba Marwa Road, the dual carriageway that leads to the tank farms. “The road is over 50 per cent completed. Now, you would have noticed some improvement in the supply of petroleum products.

“Also, we have given approval for 24-hour work at petrol stations around the state.” The governor also announced a 50 per cent slash in the transport fare of all Lagos State governmentrun vehicles. He stated that the reduction in the fares of the state public-owned transport system was included in the rolling out of relief packages for Lagosians to cushion the effect of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) currency swap and fuel shortage that is biting hard on people. The affected state transport systems include Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), LAGRIDE taxi scheme,Last Mile, Lagos Ferry Services and others, which will enjoy a 50 per cent reduction with the use of Cowrie cards for the next week beginning from Thursday.

 

