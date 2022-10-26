Metro & Crime

Fuel Scarcity: LASTMA cautions motorists causing traffic around filling stations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has cautioned motorists queuing up for fuel at different petrol stations in the state from causing serious traffic gridlock to other road users.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director, Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq said the General Manager of the Authority, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba made it known while deploying more officers to monitor traffic around filling stations across the state.

Oreagba disclosed that the deployment became imperative following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing to buy fuel.

Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queue up haphazardly and disrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations.

He urged petrol marketers to ensure that products are sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the rights of other road users to free movement.

 

Reporter

