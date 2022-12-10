Fuel Scarcity: Looking at a festival season of woe

Let’s get something abundantly clear, the latest circle of the fuel crisis, which caused consternation in many parts of the country over the last few weeks, but which is gradually abating, is not the first to have afflicted the nation of more than 200 million, and definitely will not be the last.

However, beyond the normal skirmishes that happen at the various stations that are able to defy the odds, and have fuel to dispense, one stands out feature of the latest round of scarcity was the defiance posture of Nigerians towards government and officials as regards the petrol situation. And last week, for the first time in weeks since the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol began, the Federal Government opened up and declared on Wednesday that there was no plan to increase the pump price of petrol, at least during the Yuletide season.

Reacting to the concerns around the PMS price and its availability, in an advisory issued in Abuja, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said: “This advisory addresses speculations on the price and availability of Premium Motor Spirit.

“The authority wishes to inform the general public that the Federal Government has no intention of increasing the price of PMS during this period. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has imported PMS with current stock levels sufficient for 34 days. “Consequently, marketers and the general public are advised to avoid panic buying, diversion of products, and hoarding.

In keeping with the authority’s responsibilities as outlined in the Petroleum Industry Act, the authority assures the public that it would continue to monitor the supply and distribution of all petroleum products nationwide, especially during this holiday season.” However, unlike previous scarcities when a majority of motorists and other users would have taken this as the gospel truth and would have battled petrol attendants, insisting that the government had not approved a hike in the price of the product, thereby insisting on the N165 official price, this was not the case this time around.

Instead, rather than waiting for the non-existent product, which incidentally was not even available at the government- owned NNPC outlets, motorists meekly resigned themselves to fate and sought to buy the product anywhere they could and at whatever price. Even the petrol stations and their attendants, who previously would have left their metres showing the government approved N165/litre but would have told the buy the price they were selling their own product, bring out a calculator to work out the amount, in defiance of government showed the actual prices on their various metres.

Thus, unlike in previous scarcities when there were fewer vehicles on the roads because most of them were at petrol stations battling to get fuel, roads were still clogged, since many drivers were having access to the commodity because they were ready to pay above the government price. Consequently, many petrol stations displayed prices ranging from N240 to as high as N310 in many parts of Lagos, with motorists and others patronising them, rather than waiting for non-existent N165 petrol.

Even many of the majors, which dispensed fuel did so, but slightly above the official rate of N170, which meant that those not willing to pay higher prices but not spend any time in the stations, were ready to spend lengthy time there but eventually leave having saved as much as N140 (if one patronised the N310 station) on a litre of fuel. And as often is the case in such situations Nigerians are still in the dark over the latest fuel crisis. While the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have laid the blame squarely on the doorstep of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which is supposed to have been freed of government control having being privatised following the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) last August, insists that there is enough of the product in stock to last more than a month.

Commenting on the matter last week, the National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, had said that most IPMAN members, who owned the bulk of the filling stations across the country, were now subjected to purchasing PMS at about N220/litre, which was why many outlets currently dispensed at about N250/litre and above. Speaking some time back on the sidelines of the stakeholders’ consultation forum on Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulations organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, insisted the government had not raised the price of PMS. Asked to comment on the disparity in the pump prices of petrol and why the government had not waded into the matter, the minister said: “Well, I can tell you authoritatively that we have not deregulated. “The government is still subsidising, if there are increases in the price it is not from the government, it is probably from the marketers.

“But, of course, I will talk to the NMDPRA’s chief executive to ensure that they actually regulate the prices. But this is not from the government because we have not deregulated.” Three months after making these state ments, the situation has persisted, as experienced in Abuja, and many of the South Western states as many other parts have not enjoyed ‘government price’ for years. According to reports, motorists in the Eastern part of the country have not bought petrol for N165 for years, and they and the people of the area have become used to whatever price they meet at the dispensing machine, which is usually N250.

As things stand, motorists in Abuja and the South West may soon have to fall into line with what is happening in most other parts of the country outside these two areas, if we are to enjoy an uninterrupted supply of the product, as it is becoming increasingly clear that government is struggling to meet its financial obligations to sustaining it. According to NNPCL sources, the subsidy was becoming too burdensome on the national oil company, as this was another reason for the scarcity of PMS. NNPCL is the sole importer of petrol into Nigeria.

It has been shouldering this task for several years now after other marketers of the commodity stopped importing the product due to their inability to access foreign exchange as required. They said PMS import charges were becoming unbearable for the sole importer of the commodity – NNPC, disclosing that the oil firm had been subtly pushing these charges to depot owners.

It was learnt that depot owners, on their part, were also passing the charges to filling stations, which in turn pushed it to final consumers of the product, a development that has led to the increase in the pump price of the commodity. It was also gathered that the Federal Government had quietly allowed depot owners to raise the ex-depot price of petrol to about N185/litre, whereas the approved rate used to be N147/litre. So as things stand, something will have to give! And now, IPMAN has given NNPCL a seven-day ultimatum to allow them to also buy the product at the government- approved price, or they will react. With the association controlling more than 80% of the retail outlets, it is clear that unless something gives, Nigerians may be in for a Christmas and New Year of woe!

