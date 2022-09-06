News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity looms as marketers threaten strike over N76bn debt

Posted on Author Success Nwogu and Ahmed Miringa, MAIDUGURI

The northern chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Associations of Nigeria (IPMAN) has embarked on a three-day warning strike, demanding for settlement of unpaid bridging claims of N76 billion owed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA).

 

They threatened to embark on indefinite strike action and also withdrawal their services at the nine depots across the northern states. Addressing newsmen at the IPMAN office, Maiduguri, the spokesman  of the chapter, Alhaji Abduljadir Musa, said the Forum had resolved to embark on three-day service withdrawal at the nine northern depots of Maiduguri, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Yola, Gusau, Mina, Suleja and Yola.

 

“We, the members of the IPMAN, wish to clarify the air on our resolution to embark on three days withdrawal of services at the depots as a warning. “For years, we have been following and lobbying the management of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA) regarding our unsettled bridging claims but no avail,” Alhaji Musa stated.

 

He said: “For us to transport a truck, it costs us N1.7 million to N1.8 million as it takes 1.700 to 1,900 litres of diesels to transport a truck to and fro, and other allowances. “We have over N76 billion unsettled claims. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government and well meaning Nigerians to intervene.”

Musa said as peace loving association, they were calling on the authorities to pay them all their entitlements and ensure that, henceforth, all products lifted are paid for within the stipulated 30 days, as failure to do so would forced them to embark on indefinite strike in all depots and filling stations across the northern states.

 

Corroborating the position of his northern colleagues, the Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, also urged the Federal Government to avoid another indefinite scarcity in the northern part of Nigeria, by ensuring that NMDPRA pays bridging claims to the oil marketers.

 

In an interview with New Telegraph, Osatuyi noted that marketers in  the north paid more for bridging the gap than those in Lagos because of their far destination.

He urged the concerned authorities to address their demands to avoid plunging the area into indefinite fuel scarcity. Osatuyi said: “Let the government pay them now.

Since there is still PEF and bridging fund, let them pay them their money. Those people have gone to borrow money from the banks and the cost of maintenance of trucks is quite expensive now.

“To buy a truck now is  about N40 million. If you buy a truck with N40 million and you have also done briding, this is bank money and you are to pay back the money you borrowed to the banks, they should pay them.

 

“The whole north, the people in North are the people who pay more for bridging. People in Lagos do not spend as much as those in the north as the depots are close to us.

 

They have to pay them. There should be no story. “Why will there be no fuel scarcity if they do not pay them? If you are owing me about N40m and you do not pay me, how will I service the system.”

 

