Fuel scarcity looms in S’East, IPMAN threatens to withdraw services

There is an imminent scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol or fuel as the South East Zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has threatened to withdraw its services totally from South Eastern part of Nigeria if the alleged harassment and intimidation from the security agencies continue without check from the Federal Government.

The Eastern Zonal Chairman, Prince Bobby Eberechi Dick, in a statement, yesterday, also alleged that some miscreants, who are not members, even without having filling stations, have secured the services of security agencies to harass and intimidate IPMAN members.

He said: “The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Eastern Zone wishes to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the incessant harassment and intimidation of our members by security Agencies.

“Few days ago, some miscreants, who are not members of our association, who do not have even one filling station, went and secured the services of the Nigerian Police, the Army, and the Civil Defence to block the gate of private depots, where we load petroleum products in Rivers State, saying every IPMAN member must pay a levy of N15, 000 before our members can load.

“Also on the claim by one of them, Mr Aliche Oti, that petroleum tanker drivers are holding IPMAN levy, to put the record straight, petroleum tanker driver don’t collect IPMAN levy. IPMAN staff are deployed to all the depots to do their legitimate work. It is IPMAN that buys the product and hires the services of tanker drivers.

“When the report got to the Zonal Executive Council of Eastern zone, an investigation was carried out to know where they are deriving their powers from and on what bases. We found out it was an act of intimidation to force our members to do the wish of their paymasters.”

He added: “IPMAN has legitimately constituted authority headed by our National President, Alhaji Ahmed Debo.

“Based on this act of harassment and intimidation, we have withdrawn our services from all the private depots in Rivers State.

“We are calling on the Federal Government, especially, our dogged Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene.

“We know the governor cannot allow anyone to disrupt the good business environment he has created in River State. This will

cause a serious scarcity in Rivers and neighbouring states.

“If this harassment, intimidation and blockage of the depots, where we are doing our legitimate business by these hoodlums and hired security agents was not addressed, we will have no other choice than to shut down all stations within Eastern Zone.

“We are law-abiding citizens. We are being guided by the constitution of IPMAN and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With IPMAN, the distribution of petroleum products within the zone is assured.”

