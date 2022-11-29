News

Fuel Scarcity: NANS threatens to occupy petrol stations

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has announced plans to occupy filling stations in protest over the ongoing scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol.

In a statement, signed by the trio of comrades Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Olatunji Awoyinfa Opeoluwa NANS Southwest Coordinator, Deputy and PRO respectively, the body condemned the “hardship and agony brought to Nigerians, most especially the Nigerian students on increment of fuel pump price in Southwest Nigeria as a case study.

“With so much displeasure we critically stand against the increase in fuel pump price by all fuel marketers across board.”

They thereby announced the conclusion of plans to occupy fuel stations saying the protests are in tandem to the tenets of democracy and their way of rejecting “concurrent hardship on Nigerians and Nigerian Students in particular.”

“The leadership of NANS Southwest (Zone D) hereby declares massive protest on Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC & NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), and The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN),” read the statement.

“Meanwhile, the modus operandi of the protest, the timetable of protest across South-western Nigerian states (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) shall be released in less than 48 hours in our next press release,” the NANS statement concluded.

 

