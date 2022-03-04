News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity: NNPC warns against inflating price, threatens sanctions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) has warned oil marketers against selling petrol above the official price. For some weeks, the nation has experienced fuel scarcity created by the withdrawal of the methanol-blended petrol imported into the country.

The NNPC has been making effort to bridge the gap and ensure that situation returns to normalcy. Speaking at a joint press briefing with Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, said there was no plan to adjust the pump price of petrol.

Kyari warned filling stations selling fuel above the approved regulated price of between N162 and N165 per litre to desist from such practice, warning that the NNPC will sanction any marketer inflating the price of PMS. He said: “NNPC has no plan to adjust the ex-

 

