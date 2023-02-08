News

Fuel Scarcity: NNPCL begins direct supply of petrol to IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday said the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) has allocated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fue, directly to its members to ease scarcity.

The National President of IPMAN, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, stated this in Lagos after the National Executive Council of IPMAN with NNPCL retail management.

He stated that the order was made after a closed-door meeting of IPMAN executives and NNPCL management.

According to him, the meeting resolved that IPMAN members should load petrol at NIPCO, MRS and other loading depots.

He said the NNPCL management had confirmed that the product had been released to the depots for immediate loading by IPMAN members.

He said IPMAN members were encouraged to upgrade their POS to G4 or G5 for payment efficiency.

Okonkwo said: “Members without POS are also advised to acquire it for efficiency.

“The arrangement was in collaboration with NNPCL Retails Ltd. and IPMAN.

“IPMAN Members are advised to open up their stations and start selling to the public nationwide.”

Okoronkwo said IPMAN was a responsible association with over 85 per cent filling stations across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He added that lPMAN would in a few days’ time also massively load at NIPCO and MRS depots massively for South West and North West parts of the country.

 

 

