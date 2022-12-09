News

Fuel Scarcity: NUPENG gives marching order to tanker drivers, others 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Success Nwogu

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Workers (NUPENG) on Friday directed members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, (PTD), and others involved in the distribution of petrol and other products to be at their duty posts round the clock to ensure unhindered distribution of fuel across the country.

It also directed depot and petrol station workers to shun any form of illegal or malpractices that will cause or compound the present fuel scarcity nationwide.

President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha,  spoke on Friday,  following a stakeholders’ meeting to ensure normal distribution of fuel in all nooks and crannies across the country.

He said: “Arising from a stakeholders’ meeting Downstream of the petroleum sector of the oil and gas industry, the leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has once again directed all its members involved in direct distribution chain especially the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, Depot workers, and Petrol station workers to shun any form of illegal or sharp practices that will cause or compound the present perennial fuel scarcity across the country.

“All members are also directed to make themselves available at their various loading and distribution units round the clock to ensure adequate and unhindered distribution of  the petroleum products across the nooks and crannies of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UNILORIN inducts 33 vet doctors

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin, has inducted a total number of 33 young veterinary doctors into veterinary medicine practice. Speaking during the 3rd Induction/Oath taking ceremony of the young vets in Ilorin yesterday, the President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aishatu Abubakar Baju, said the veterinary […]
News

34,000 police hit Anambra for guber poll

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

A total 34,000 police officers are already in Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election. The conduct of the election is threatened by violence leading to the killing of residents and security officials by gunmen. The stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has also affected socio-economic life in the South-East, with […]
News

NDDC: Royal father, activists lament failed dreams

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has been in existence for more than 20 years without any tangible thing to show for it.   It is even on record that about N20 trillion has been sunk into the interventionist agency, set up to develop the oil-rich region, but has nothing tangible to show for it. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica