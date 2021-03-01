Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja.

The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in panic buying maintaining that there was enough stock to last the country for 40 days.

The NNPC in a statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru on Sunday in Abuja, called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

However, some filling stations were on Monday shut to customers while motorists were forced to spend long hours under the sun to purchase fuel from those open for sale.

As a result of the scarcity, passengers were faced with some difficulty getting a means of transportation which has already attracted an increase of 25 percent by some motorists.

