News

Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja.

The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in panic buying maintaining that there was enough stock to last the country for 40 days.

The NNPC in a statement signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru on Sunday in Abuja, called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.

However, some filling stations were on Monday shut to customers while motorists were forced to spend long hours under the sun to purchase fuel from those open for sale.

As a result of the scarcity, passengers were faced with some difficulty getting a means of transportation which has already attracted an increase of 25 percent by some motorists.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Int’l flights: We shouldn’t fall into second COVID-19 wave –Adeyanju

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Appolonia Adeyemi

A number of medical experts have espoused divergent views on the decision of the Federal Government to lift the ban on intentional flights – with one urging caution and the other backing it.   On his part, a consultant at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Lagos Dr. Abiodun Adeyanju urged that Nigeria should be […]
News

Buhari appoints Rev. Pam NCPC Executive Secretary

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   The was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.   Until his appointment, Rev Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board. […]
News

EFCC: We’re probing Akpabio, NDDC over alleged corruption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The investigative hearing by the National Assembly may be yielding results after all, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a probe of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption rocking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had begun. The anti-graft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica