Fuel Scarcity: PTOAN distances self from planned protest

The Private Taxi Owners Association of Nigeria (PTOAN) has dissociated itself from the planned mass protest occasioned by scarcity of fuel across the country, saying that the protest would not be in the best interest of the association, the business community and the country.

This was as the group commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for his commitment towards resolving the fuel crisis. In a statement, signed by the National Chairman, Mallam Bala Madaki Tiskea and Mr Ayodele Femi (Baba Arrival) National Secretary and made available to journalists in Abuja, the association said that it believed in negotiation and a roundtable discussion on finding a lasting solution to the perennial fuel scarcity rather than embarking on protest that would further disrupt the economy.

The Association said no government of the day would live to see activities of the nation being paralysed due to fuel scarcity, stressing that there might be unresolved issues with the supply chain in the oil and gas industry, which it hoped; time should be given to the Federal Government tackle factors militating against fuel supplies in the country.

The statement commended the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari and his management for their commitment to reforms in the oil and gas industry, noting that the ongoing reforms would no doubt bring a lasting solution to fuel scarcity in Nigeria. According to the Association, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has already captured what it takes to sanitise the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry, which they said the implementation might not be in the best interest of saboteurs, a development, the association said, it sympathised with the NNPCL. PTOAN further condemned some stakeholders in the oil and gas industry who are hell-bent on sabotaging the effort of government leading to endless scarcity of fuel, which they alleged was meant to stoke civil unrest across the country, adding the Steering Committee on fuel scarcity which was recently constituted should have ample time to investigate activities of saboteurs.

 

