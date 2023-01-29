News

Fuel Scarcity: PTOAN distances self from planned protest

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Private Taxi Owners Association of Nigeria (PTOAN) has dissociated itself from the planned mass protest occasioned by scarcity of fuel across the country, saying that protest would not be in the best interest of the association, the business community and the country.

This was as the group commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for his commitment towards resolving the fuel crisis.

In a statement, signed by the National Chairman, Mallam Bala Madaki Tiskea and Mr Ayodele Femi (Baba Arrival) National Secretary and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, the association said that it believed in negotiation and a roundtable discussion on finding a lasting solution to the perennial fuel scarcity rather than embarking on protest that would further disrupt the economy.

The Association said no government of the day would live to see activities of the nation being paralysed due to fuel scarcity, stressing that there might be unresolved issues with the supply chain in the oil and gas industry, which it hoped; time should be given to the Federal Government tackle factors militating against fuel supplies in the country

 

Our Reporters

